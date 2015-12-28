Santa Claus was good to Kim Kardashian. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star welcomed her second child, Saint West, mere weeks before Christmas. Then, her husband, Kanye West, bestowed more than 150 Christmas presents on his queen.
No, that isn’t a typo. Kanye sent his assistant to Italy to purchase the gifts, so he could fill an entire wall of Kourtney Kardashian’s home with gifts for his wife. In one of their classic #SisterSundays videos, the Kardashian-Jenner clan showed their millions of followers what it’s like to be in their lavish bubble on Christmas morning.
While Saint slept upstairs, Kim opened gift after gift from her husband. Underneath the wrapping paper was a multicolored fur coat from Saint Laurent’s 2015 collection. She and North were also given matching black mink coats, which they flaunted on Instagram. Kim also unwrapped a Louis Vuitton dress, Prada jumpsuit, and dozens of other gifts.
No, that isn’t a typo. Kanye sent his assistant to Italy to purchase the gifts, so he could fill an entire wall of Kourtney Kardashian’s home with gifts for his wife. In one of their classic #SisterSundays videos, the Kardashian-Jenner clan showed their millions of followers what it’s like to be in their lavish bubble on Christmas morning.
While Saint slept upstairs, Kim opened gift after gift from her husband. Underneath the wrapping paper was a multicolored fur coat from Saint Laurent’s 2015 collection. She and North were also given matching black mink coats, which they flaunted on Instagram. Kim also unwrapped a Louis Vuitton dress, Prada jumpsuit, and dozens of other gifts.
Advertisement
More than 100 gifts seems excessive to Kris Jenner, who told Kim that she’s very spoiled. Kim’s retort was perfect, especially since she’s a new mom.
“I haven't shopped for myself in over six months,” Kim replied. “And Kanye has to deal with me every day.”
Now, she’ll have new clothes and goodies through at least June. A merry Christmas indeed.
Advertisement