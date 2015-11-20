North West Is Giving Us Serious Curl Envy

Two North West-focused stories in two weeks, and not a Kylie-themed one in sight? Kidding on that last one; we just wrote about Kylie's glam room. But, in all seriousness, the youngest Jenner has a pint-sized beauty rival on her hands who is clearly gunning for the throne.
First, hairstylist Jen Atkin told us North has been doling out braid inspiration to her mama, and just the other day she traded in her trademark topknot for adorable curls. This isn't the first time we've seen her natural tresses free-flowing. Kim posted a picture on Instagram of North's enviable curls a couple months back. But this is seemingly the first time we can admire them without Kim K. in the way.
Those curls paired with a turtleneck, ripped jeans, tiny purse, mini-Converse, and badass attitude, can only mean one thing: No one on the Calabasas corner has swagger like North.
Khloé recently posted another precious image of North, with her cousin Penelope (who has taken on North's signature topknot style), in which the girls are posing with her new book. The tiny, baby hair-like bangs make her hairstyle that much cuter, don't you think? With a smile like that, we think she would agree.
