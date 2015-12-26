We love nothing more than seeing what glamorous new styles and prohibitively expensive new baubles get rocked by the Kardashian-Jenner clan...except, of course, when they are throwing back to less dressed-up times or enjoying private holiday moments all dressed-down in their PJs. We know how many of you may have received the Kylie lip kit in your stockings, but a more natural look (kind of) was the order of the day, as is evidenced by these social media posts.
One of my fave traditions!!! Matching Xmas jammies… Don’t we look cute?! See on my app!!! https://t.co/4JWmdy7q43 pic.twitter.com/VlPron1Gip— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 24, 2015
First up, we have Kim's post, in which she, Khloe, and Kourtney look like they're in Christmas-present shock. Next, there's Khloe all done up in a goofy onesie with cute niece Penelope. Khloe also tweeted out an adorbs matching-jammy pic from years past. Kylie and Kendall are seen in a similar snap.
"One of my fave traditions!!! Matching Xmas jammies… Don’t we look cute?!" Khloe wrote. You know what? They do. They really do.
OPENER IMAGE: REX/Shutterstock.
Advertisement