

We love nothing more than seeing what glamorous new styles and prohibitively expensive new baubles get rocked by the Kardashian-Jenner clan...except, of course, when they are throwing back to less dressed-up times or enjoying private holiday moments all dressed-down in their PJs. We know how many of you may have received the Kylie lip kit in your stockings, but a more natural look (kind of) was the order of the day, as is evidenced by these social media posts.

