I mean... how amazing does @khloekardashian look!? Can't wait to watch tonight's season 11 premiere! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/D9XsKRZzOS— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 15, 2015
Kim Kardashian is evidently very excited as the world readies itself for the season 11 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Last week, we were treated to a clip that made it clear Kourtney Kardashian was not yet looking for a new man following her breakup with Scott Disick. But this week, a new preview has Khloe showing off her new body. Older sister Kim definitely approves, tweeting: "I mean... how amazing does @khloekardashian look!?" Couldn't agree more.
Kim proved to be waxing nostalgic, as well, taking to Instagram to post a promo photo for season 1 of the reality show — with her decked out in a body-conscious leopard-print dress. "Woke up this morning so excited for the season 11 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!" she wrote. "This is our season 1 poster! A lot has changed lol."
Things may be a lot different for Kardashian and her family since KUWTK premiered on E! in 2007, but one thing that hasn't changed is her penchant for over-the-shoulder poses. Kardashian offered up another photo — this one from the latest season — which shows off a five months pregnant Kim in all-black everything, looking sleek and sophisticated.
The season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air tonight at 9 p.m. EST on E!.
