Kourtney Kardashian is as conflicted as ever about her feelings for ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. There's one thing she's sure about, though, as revealed in a clip from the upcoming 11th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney isn't looking for a new relationship to make "moving on" easier.
"It's just time to move on and find your happiness," mom Kris Jenner advises Kourtney as she's waiting to hear from an absent-as-usual Scott Disick. "You need somebody really special in your life."
"I don't care about anybody," Kourtney answers after a brief pause. "I just want to care for my kids."
Kourtney and Scott now have three young children together: Reign, 10 months; Mason, 5; and Penelope, 3. Being a Kardashian doesn't make single motherhood any easier, by the way, especially since Disick has become known for his erratic behavior and repeated rehab stints.
"You have the weight of the world on your shoulders," Jenner tells her eldest daughter. "...it's the single mom waiting for her partner to come home."
Only time — and possibly the new season of KUWTK — will tell whether Lord Disick will get yet another chance to become the father and partner Kourtney wishes he was. In the meantime, she evidently has no interest in rebounding. The kids will always come first.
The season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air on Sunday, November 15, at 9 p.m. EST.
