If you're keeping up with the Kardashians these days, then you already know that there's a lot to delve into this coming season. Incorporating Caitlyn into the series is certainly going to be one major thread. As is Kim's pregnancy, and Kendall's rising career.
Another story line it seems the show will follow closely is the unravelling relationship between Kourtney and her now ex, Scott Disick. Frankly, we weren't sure if the family's shunning of Disick would go so far as to oust him from the series altogether. (Out of sight, out of mind, right?) But now we know that the breakup will be televised, so that's definitely not happening, for better or worse.
Watch Scott plead his case at the end of the newest promo, and prepare for a dramatic confession at the end. It seems like he's finally realizing some key things that would have helped him be a better partner — and parent — a long time ago.
