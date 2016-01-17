If you're addicted to Netflix's binge-tastic crime series, Making A Murderer, Ryan Murphy thinks you're going to love his latest TV project: FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
"I tore through those episodes [of Making a Murderer] on Christmas break," Murphy said at the TCA Press Tour on Saturday. E! News reports that Murphy said his fascination with the show influenced the making of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
"One of the episodes that I'm most proud of is number eight, and it is from the [point of view] of the jury, what were they like and how did we get to this verdict?" Ryan said. "I think that's something people will be interested in. That's why these shows are exploding and there's so much interest."
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is a 10-part series that retells the trial of O.J. Simpson. It's based on the book The Run for His Life, by Jeffrey Toobin. The series stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J., John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, and Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark.
"It’s the hardest character I’ve ever played,” Gooding Jr. said to Variety. “It was six months of an emotional roller coaster.”
Actress Selma Blair plays Kris Jenner in the series and David Schwimmer plays O.J.'s friend and attorney, Robert Kardashian. For his role, Schwimmer revealed that he sought out the advice of Kris Jenner, herself, to help him better understand the real-life character, according to Variety.
“She was incredibly generous and very open,” Schwimmer said. “[Robert Kardashian] prayed every day, several times a day. For me, that really informed the character and helped me understand the decisions he made.”
If you can't personally remember the Bronco chase or the glove that didn't quite fit, it doesn't matter; Ryan Murphy thinks that viewers will be intrigued by the details that the show will explore.
"The amount of blood evidence, DNA, the story of how the glove came to be. Literally there was something in every script that was both illuminating and done so well," said Murphy.
And if you're worried that the Kardashians will dominate the show because of their current superstar status, think again.
"In the 10 episodes, there are over 400 scenes that were written and only four or five of them involve the Kardashian children, so I think that gives you a grasp on how important we felt they were to the story," said Murphy.
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story is set to premiere February 2 on FX.
