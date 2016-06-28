This Khloé Kardashian Throwback Birthday Contract Is Pure Gold

Trust Mom to hold on to the good stuff.
In honor of Khloé Kardashian's 32nd birthday yesterday, Kris Jenner did a little digging through the family archives. It seems that 20 years ago, a 12-year-old Khloé signed a mock contract prepared by lawyer father Robert Kardashian to "not grow up." Yes, it's pretty adorable.
The contract, prepared on purple paper, also rules that his youngest daughter must stay "sweet and wonderful." She must also not become like her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney. Oopsie.
Kardashian agreed to the terms, signing the contract with her full name, Khloe Alexandra Kardashian. Apparently she didn't always use that accent over the e.
You can read the full contract below.
