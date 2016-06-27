Kris, Kim & Kourtney Wish Khloé A Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to my beautiful Bunny @khloekardashian ...You are the most beautiful girl inside and out. You are the light of our family through thick and thin and are the strongest woman I have ever known. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and you have the biggest heart. You are so kind, selfless, and generous with everyone. You are so funny, so smart, and have incredible work ethic and a powerful drive that is contagious. I am so proud and completely blessed to have you as my daughter. I love you more than you will ever know and cherish each and every moment with you...have the best day my pretty girl!!! ❤️

A photo posted by @krisjenner on Jun 27, 2016 at 5:41am PDT