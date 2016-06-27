Kris, Kim & Kourtney Wish Khloé A Happy Birthday

Khloé Kardashian turns 32 today. And in true Kardashian fashion, the family is taking to social media to share their love for the birthday girl.
Mom Kris Jenner posted an adorable throwback on Instagram and shared a glowing message praising her "beautiful bunny" for her strength and kindness. "You are the most beautiful girl inside and out," she wrote. "You are the light of our family through thick and thin and are the strongest woman I have ever known. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and you have the biggest heart... I love you more than you will ever know and cherish each and every moment with you." That heartfelt note is a tough one to beat.
Happy Birthday to my beautiful Bunny @khloekardashian ...You are the most beautiful girl inside and out. You are the light of our family through thick and thin and are the strongest woman I have ever known. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, friend, and you have the biggest heart. You are so kind, selfless, and generous with everyone. You are so funny, so smart, and have incredible work ethic and a powerful drive that is contagious. I am so proud and completely blessed to have you as my daughter. I love you more than you will ever know and cherish each and every moment with you...have the best day my pretty girl!!! ❤️
Meanwhile, big sister Kim posted this too-cute picture. "You constantly surprise me with your strength and determination," she wrote. " I've learned so much from you in this life time, I'm so proud to call you my sister and best friend!"
And Kourtney multitasked by commemorating her little sister's birthday while promoting her own app. She shared a snippet of an old home video — featuring herself, Kim, and a very pregnant Kris — taken three days before Khloé was born in 1984. It sounds like the ladies' dad Robert was narrating, and it is a very touching few seconds. We're guessing it was enough to bring the birthday girl to tears!
