You may not think to contact your ex on his or her birthday, let alone dedicate a public social media post to the occasion. But that's just what Kourtney Kardashian did Thursday for Scott Disick's 33rd birthday.
"Happy birthday baby daddy!" the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram underneath a photo of the pair. Disick recently said he still has a lot of love for Kardashian despite their breakup last year, and it seems like she feels the same way.
The whole Kardashian family joined in on wishing Kourtney's ex many happy returns. Kris Jenner shared a series of photos of herself with Disick, writing, "I am so blessed to be able to call you my son." Khloé and Rob followed suit, calling him their "brother."
According to People, the Kardashian family also attended Disick's birthday party at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. Naturally, he's headed to 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas for another celebration on Friday.
