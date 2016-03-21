Scott Disick may have split from Kourtney Kardashian last summer, but he still has a lot of love for his ex. On Friday, the 32-year-old talked to Us Weekly at the Las Vegas club 1 Oak about life after the big breakup. And it sounds like in some ways, Kardashian is still the center of his world. "I mean, she’ll always be family to me and probably the person I love the most in the world," he explained, "so even though we’re not together, we’re still close and it’s still nice to be around each other." After all, Kardashian and Disick — who were on and off for years before ending it last year — still co-parent their three young children together.
Advertisement
But Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian that Disick is still on good terms with. In fact, Disick said he sees all of the Kardashian-Jenners pretty regularly. "I was just with Kourtney earlier in the day and then Kim later in the day, and then I ran into Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé. So it’s kind of everybody," he said. "And I hang out with Kris a ton. She lives down the street from me."
Disick is telling the truth, judging from this group pic Kourtney posted on Sunday. The beach snap shows Disick and Kourtney with the whole crew, including Kris, Kim, Kanye, Kendall, Kylie and Rob. Kourtney also shared a cute photo of Penelope from Friday, when she and Disick took their brood — 6-year-old son Mason, 3-year-old Penelope, and 15-month-old daughter Reign — to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Studios.
Advertisement