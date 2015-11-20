Kourtney Kardashian Finally Lets Out All Of Her Scott Disick-Related Rage

The saga of Kourtney and Scott continues.
This coming Sunday, E! will air an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Kris' eldest daughter pointedly calls out her ex for flaking on their three kids.
In the promo clip, Kris and Scott Disick are sitting down for a heart-to-heart in the Jenner abode. She wants to better understand what's going on between Scott and Kourtney, and Scott shares that Kourtney is blocking him from accessing the house, claiming she had the entry barcodes on his car removed and effectively keept him from seeing the kids.
Kris knows that this isn’t the whole story, so she gives Kourtney a ring. "I'm just wondering from your perspective, because Scott seems a little confused because he thought there was an open door policy that he could come by whenever," she asks her daughter over speakerphone.
Turns out that Lord Disick is just up to his old selfish ways and Kourtney is done taking it. There was an open door policy, she tells Kris, but no more. "He was flaking too often, every time I tried to have him sit and have dinner with them he sits in the other room on his phone. He flaked on going to the kid's first day of school, he says 'I can't go because I hate school shit, I get anxious.' When really he went out and partied through the next day, just like a real fucking asshole."
See Kris and Scott react to Kourtney's side of the call in the preview for Sunday night's episode below.
This coming Sunday, E! will air an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which Kris' eldest daughter pointedly calls out her ex for flaking on their three kids.
In the promo clip, Kris and Scott Disick are sitting down for a heart-to-heart in the Jenner abode. She wants to better understand what's going on between Scott and Kourtney, and Scott shares that Kourtney is blocking him from accessing the house, claiming she had the entry barcodes on his car removed and effectively keept him from seeing the kids.
Kris knows that this isn’t the whole story, so she gives Kourtney a ring. "I'm just wondering from your perspective, because Scott seems a little confused because he thought there was an open door policy that he could come by whenever," she asks her daughter over speakerphone.
Turns out that Lord Disick is just up to his old selfish ways and Kourtney is done taking it. There was an open door policy, she tells Kris, but no more. "He was flaking too often, every time I tried to have him sit and have dinner with them he sits in the other room on his phone. He flaked on going to the kid's first day of school, he says 'I can't go because I hate school shit, I get anxious.' When really he went out and partied through the next day, just like a real fucking asshole."
See Kris and Scott react to Kourtney's side of the call in the preview for Sunday night's episode below.
Advertisement