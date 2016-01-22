Kourtney Kardashian will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, January 25. And if the teaser is any indication, she's not holding back about sensitive topics — including her ex Scott Disick.
Ellen has a barrage of questions for Kardashian about Disick, and Kourtney does her best to answer all of them. "How is he? What's going on? Are you all together? Are you not together?"
Kardashian's response is pretty diplomatic, given the onslaught of personal questions. "Well, we're not together," the 36-year-old tells Ellen. "I feel like every day is different, but we're totally getting along. We have three beautiful kids together."
Throughout the conversation — or in the preview, at least — Kardashian keeps it classy when discussing Lord Disick. "You know, he's family," she tells Ellen. "He'll always be." If only all of us could speak as kindly of our exes.
Kardashian's interview with Ellen is also a far cry from her conversation with mom Kris Jenner about Disick in November, when she called her ex "a real fucking asshole" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Watch a preview of her appearance on Ellen, below.
Ellen has a barrage of questions for Kardashian about Disick, and Kourtney does her best to answer all of them. "How is he? What's going on? Are you all together? Are you not together?"
Kardashian's response is pretty diplomatic, given the onslaught of personal questions. "Well, we're not together," the 36-year-old tells Ellen. "I feel like every day is different, but we're totally getting along. We have three beautiful kids together."
Throughout the conversation — or in the preview, at least — Kardashian keeps it classy when discussing Lord Disick. "You know, he's family," she tells Ellen. "He'll always be." If only all of us could speak as kindly of our exes.
Kardashian's interview with Ellen is also a far cry from her conversation with mom Kris Jenner about Disick in November, when she called her ex "a real fucking asshole" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Watch a preview of her appearance on Ellen, below.
Advertisement