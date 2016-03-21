Scott Disick may have split from Kourtney Kardashian last summer, but he still has a lot of love for his ex. On Friday, the 32-year-old talked to Us Weekly at the Las Vegas club 1 Oak about life after the big breakup. And it sounds like in some ways, Kardashian is still the centre of his world. "I mean, she’ll always be family to me and probably the person I love the most in the world," he explained, "so even though we’re not together, we’re still close and it’s still nice to be around each other." After all, Kardashian and Disick — who were on and off for years before ending it last year — still co-parent their three young children together.