14 Times Scott Disick Was SO Over The Kardashians

Few men are as self-assured, self-indulgent, and self-promoting as Scott Disick. But it's sort of impossible to argue that he isn't hilarious.
His presence on Keeping Up With the Kardashians can be quantified by the number of times he has pissed off Kourtney Kardashian, won her back, and then ended up at 1OAK — all in one day.
Disick may be the one man who knows the Kardashian family best. He’s been with them through the best of times and definitely the worst of them, too. He's even picked up some of their sassiness along the way, sometimes even topping the most outspoken of the bunch, Khloé Kardashian.
Disick is also a man of many titles: father, promoter (albeit a bad one at times), and (sort of) a Lord. And on May 26, he will have one more to add to the list — birthday boy.
He may say he's single and ready to mingle now, and who knows if he's another year wiser, but one thing is for sure: he will always be a part of the family. In honor of his birthday, here are all the times that Disick kept it real with America's favorite reality television pack, from the hilarious to the insulting. Happy birthday, Lord Disick!
