If you're a Kardashian connoisseur, then the news of Khloé Kardashian's show, Kocktails with Khloé, getting cancelled was rough. But oh, what hilarious and bizarre moments the show gave us during its brief run!
With guests ranging from P. Diddy, to GloZell, and Scott Disick, Kardashian provided a weekly treat for fans in the form of ridiculous games and truth bombs, all fueled by strong cocktails. Throughout the course of the show's 14 episodes, we learned a lot about Kardashian and her guests. No topic was off-limits.
The last episode is set to air on April 20, and Kardashian promises some surprises are in store. We also know that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend are set to appear on show before its finale.
Until then, here are 16 video clips of the craziest things we learned from the show. Thanks for the memories, Koko.
We'll see you around.
With guests ranging from P. Diddy, to GloZell, and Scott Disick, Kardashian provided a weekly treat for fans in the form of ridiculous games and truth bombs, all fueled by strong cocktails. Throughout the course of the show's 14 episodes, we learned a lot about Kardashian and her guests. No topic was off-limits.
The last episode is set to air on April 20, and Kardashian promises some surprises are in store. We also know that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend are set to appear on show before its finale.
Until then, here are 16 video clips of the craziest things we learned from the show. Thanks for the memories, Koko.
We'll see you around.