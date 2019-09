After a scant three months on the air, Kocktails with Khloé has been, well, kancelled. Though the show started with an interesting premise, the execution fell more than a little flat . Kalamitous was the word we used."After 14 episodes, Kocktails With Khloé will end its run on Wednesday, April 20, with an episode featuring Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen," FYI Network said in a statement to Us . "FYI and Pilgrim Media Group appreciate everyone’s great work on the series and are pleased that the show brought new viewers and significant numbers to FYI’s linear and digital platforms. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Khloé and thank her for her hard work and unique voice that she brought to the series."Khloé appeared to take the news in stride, promising great things in the future of the show and in her personal future.