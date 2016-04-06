After a scant three months on the air, Kocktails with Khloé has been, well, kancelled. Though the show started with an interesting premise, the execution fell more than a little flat. Kalamitous was the word we used.
"After 14 episodes, Kocktails With Khloé will end its run on Wednesday, April 20, with an episode featuring Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen," FYI Network said in a statement to Us. "FYI and Pilgrim Media Group appreciate everyone’s great work on the series and are pleased that the show brought new viewers and significant numbers to FYI’s linear and digital platforms. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Khloé and thank her for her hard work and unique voice that she brought to the series."
Khloé appeared to take the news in stride, promising great things in the future of the show and in her personal future.
Hi my loves. I've enjoyed every second of shooting #KocktailswithKhloe— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 6, 2016
And to all of my guests who made this such a fun experience. April 20 will be the final episode. But we're going out with a bang! ;)— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 6, 2016
There are SO many exciting things coming up for me that I can't wait to share with you... I'm not going anywhere :) Love you always! XO— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 6, 2016
The idea of a boozy cocktail hour seemed fun in theory, but in practice the concept just didn’t add up to more than the sum of its parts. The network was probably hoping that the Kardashian family drama would spill over into the talk show. Instead, they got a series of forced segments that were more uncomfortable than entertaining. And not in an adorable, American version of The Office way. More in a hide-your-eyes-and-leave the room British version of The Office way.
