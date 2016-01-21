Once the lady lineup was assembled, Khloé began taking her hosting duties seriously and turned the mic on Glanville, who declined to discuss her divorce but did bemoan the fact that "nobody stays together anymore." Khloé, of course, can relate — and pointed out how, when men are in the midst of divorce proceedings, they can do whatever they want. "Why am I cast as some jezebel, some ho?" she wondered aloud.



Why indeed, Khloé. Why, indeed. But the star of the hour didn't dig in any further or offer any new details about her own divorce or recent romantic drama. It seems like we'll be staying on the surface — unlike at a real cocktails night, no one is spilling secrets or weeping uncontrollably in the bathroom. At least, for now: We'll see what happens next week.



Another thing to note before committing to Kocktails: This show is loud. We're guessing the yell-speak is a directive to keep the energy up, but it makes it hard for any of the guests — or the host herself — to speak intimately or with nuance on any subject. Maybe that's the point, or a strategy to stop things from getting too real. But if there's anything to be gleaned from the first episode of Kocktails with Khloé, it's that brashness rules and leaves little room for thoughtful conversation.



Soon, the questioning shifts to Kendall: The other gals want to know how she handles living — and dating, especially — in the public eye. One thing about Kendall is that she's pretty good at deflecting attention and playing wingwoman to her much more brazen siblings. After saying that she grew up with all the attention so she's used to it, she demurs, saying that she's had her big sisters to look up to along the way. Cue the "awww" track.



