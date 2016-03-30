Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & The Open-Ended Ex-Factor

You know that ex you've broken up with like six times but you're never quite done considering them a backup option if nothing else works out?
Welcome to the gray zone of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
The couple has been talking a lot about their complicated, broken-up-but-still-feeling-each-other state as of late. Scott said some deep stuff about it on Kocktails with Khloé. Kourtney had her own confessional moment on Ellen DeGeneres. On another occasion, Scott said he still loved her, and then they both half-joked on Snapchat that they were officially on again.
Still with us? Just to be clear, they are not back together. But this week, Disick upped the ante on the Kyle & Jackie O show, telling radio listeners that the door is still open.
"I don’t think anything is ever simple," he explained. "I'm not the first person in the world to get separated from their significant other. There are things we both have to work on.
"We’re at a good place," he added, though he also said that neither he nor Kourtney wanted to take things any further at this point. But that might change down the line. "I don’t really rule anything out,” he went on. "If things are meant to be, maybe they will be."
That's one way of looking at it. Another? If you're actively working on getting back together, that might be the way you set up a meant-to-be scenario for success. But whatever is going on between these two, it's good to see them getting along, if only for the sake of their three cute kiddos.
