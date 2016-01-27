Scott Disick Gets Confessional On Kocktails With Khloé

Khloé Kardashian is back with her Kocktails and the drinks are once again flowing. For episode two, “Bottoms Up,” she 'll be joined by Tyga, Scott Disick, Malika Haqq, and two other guests.
We listed Tyga, Lord Disick, and Malika because they’re the triangle at the center of the drama that unfolds on the latest episode of the FYI show.
First, we have a game of truth or dare. Last time, this resulted in a prank call to cranky Kim. This time, the results were even more awkward. In a repeat of the theme of “high schoolers that are ‘trying to get something going,’” Khloé dares Malika to give a lapdance to the men. It’s super painful. She doesn’t want to do it. Tyga, of course, makes it rain.
Then we have this. The girls ask Scott what’s next for him. Tyga, notorious for his good judgement and high character, interjects to say he’s a great guy and a great father. Scott has a genuinely kind of touching moment when he reveals that his status obsession is the result of insecurities and caring about friends.
“The more money I have,” Disick says, “the less happy I am." It’s either a genuinely honest moment or weird self-justification from a man that just got a (really uncomfortable) lap dance on national TV.
Kocktails With Khloé airs Wednesdays on FYI.
