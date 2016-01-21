If you were wondering what Khloe would do with her new talk show, Kocktails with Khloe, you have an answer: Prank calls. Khloe enlisted half sister Kendall to call Kim and drop a pregnancy bombshell.
Kim reacted in... well, just read for yourself.
“I’m not the one to talk to. I had literally the worst experience. I’m so fresh off of the worst birthing experience. Today is not the day. I’m off one hour of sleep because North is up all night and I was feeding him every two seconds. Literally my day has been so crazy and I’ve had no sleep and I want to die.” Kim laughs, presumably from exhaustion-induced hysteria, before offering to bring her “30” [note: two] kids over to let Kendall see how she feels.
So there you go. Khloe enlisted her teenage sister to prank her other sister while her other sister is in the midst of losing her mind after the birth of her second child. That’s fun. We’re sure Kim appreciates your hilarious prank. Picture Kim’s end of this call: abject misery and exhaustion surrounded by almost-unimaginable luxury. Anyways, we need a nap just from hearing this.
