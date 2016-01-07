Khloé Kardashian's Talk Show Will Be Boozy & Unfiltered

Whether you like it or not, the Kardashians' stronghold on pop culture is growing by the second. On January 20, it's set to reach new heights, thanks to the premiere of Khloé Kardashian's new talk show.
Launching on A&E's new FYI network in just two weeks, Kocktails with Khloé will see the youngest Kardashian sister entering the realm of late-night TV. The Hollywood Reporter bills the weekly program as a dinner party of sorts, one fueled by drinking games and unfiltered conversations, with Kardashian as ringmaster. Think a Kardashian twist on Watch What Happens Live.
To give the show a more spontaneous vibe, Kocktails will be filmed just two days before it airs, reducing the time available for editing its content. Cameras will be hidden, so guests feel inspired to talk more freely, while a steady flow of cocktails will help loosen tongues.
"[After] a few glasses of alcohol, you kind of forget their cameras are there,” Kardashian joked during a presentation before the Television Critics Association.
Though a lineup of appearances has yet to be announced, each show is expected to feature three to four guests. How will Khloé choose between her many siblings?
