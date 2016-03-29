Scott Disick says that Kourtney Kardashian is still “the person [he] love[s] most in the world” and, according to her Snapchat, the feeling might be mutual.
We are nearing April 1, the famous day of fools, so take this with an entire ocean of salt, but the former couple are jointly featured in a series of Snaps that has set the commentariat all atwitter.
First up is this clip. “Look who it is, baby daddy Disick at the studio. I run into him today,” Kourtney says in the first Snap.
Scott gets fake angry and jumps up from the couch.
“I wanted you guys to hear it here first, we’re getting back together,” Scott says in the second Snap.
“No!” Kourtney says.
Their fans were confused, to say the least.
“Why would they joke about this?” one user wrote. “So cruel.”
In the third clip, Scott rattles ice and grimaces at the camera then grabs Kourtney’s right boob.
“What does that mean?” Kourtney asks.
Well, Kourtney, we think it means that Scott Disick enjoys feeling up the mother of his children. But we’ve been wrong before.
While this doesn’t seem like anything other than some harmless joking around, we hope that the Scourtney shippers will recover from the inevitable disappointment of not seeing them back together.
Presumably, Scott is back hanging with the girl that might look something like Kendall Jenner.
