Scott Disick says that Kourtney Kardashian is still “ the person [he] love[s] most in the world ” and, according to her Snapchat, the feeling might be mutual.We are nearing April 1, the famous day of fools, so take this with an entire ocean of salt, but the former couple are jointly featured in a series of Snaps that has set the commentariat all atwitter.First up is this clip. “Look who it is, baby daddy Disick at the studio. I run into him today,” Kourtney says in the first Snap.Scott gets fake angry and jumps up from the couch.