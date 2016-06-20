The month of June has meant celebrations galore for the Kardashian family.
There was Kanye West's birthday, then North's birthday, and now Father's Day. For the special occasion, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet message on social media, dedicated to her husband.
She wrote, "Happy Fathers Day babe! Thank you for always putting our family first and being the best dad to our babies! I couldn't ask for a better husband and more perfect family. We love you so much!"
The picture accompanying the post also gives us another glimpse at the elusive and adorable baby Saint West, whom Kim has been keeping out of the public eye for the most part.
From the photo, it looks like Kim and North are wearing matching bathing suits, which comes as no surprise. It's also clear that regardless of his tough exterior, Kanye is a pretty good dad.
There was Kanye West's birthday, then North's birthday, and now Father's Day. For the special occasion, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet message on social media, dedicated to her husband.
She wrote, "Happy Fathers Day babe! Thank you for always putting our family first and being the best dad to our babies! I couldn't ask for a better husband and more perfect family. We love you so much!"
The picture accompanying the post also gives us another glimpse at the elusive and adorable baby Saint West, whom Kim has been keeping out of the public eye for the most part.
From the photo, it looks like Kim and North are wearing matching bathing suits, which comes as no surprise. It's also clear that regardless of his tough exterior, Kanye is a pretty good dad.
Advertisement