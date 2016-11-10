The rumors are true: She's here! Blac Chyna has given birth to the littlest Kardashian, according to E! News. The baby arrived at 9:18 a.m. PST, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
The baby's full name is Dream Renee Kardashian. (Renee is Chyna's middle name.) She's Chyna's first baby with Rob Kardashian, making Dream the newest heir to the Kardashian throne.
According to E, Rob and Chyna arrived at the hospital early this morning. The new parents were soon joined by Tokyo Toni, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.
Chyna has been open about sharing details of her pregnancy journey online, but kept mum on the specifics of her birth plan. E reports that she arrived at the hospital with "two big Louis Vuitton tote bags filled with leopard throw blankets." Grandma Tokyo posted a Chymoji to celebrate the new addition.
Dream is Rob's first child, but Chyna's second. She has a 3-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson, with her ex-fiancé Tyga.
Rejoice! We've got a new Kardashian to lead us out of our national unrest.
