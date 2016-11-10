In a year that's been particularly trying, disheartening, and difficult, a movie filled with pure, sparkling Black joy is exactly the gift that we need right now. Sitting in a theater watching the delightful Almost Christmas while hatred, uncertainty, and bigotry spiraled through the air outside felt like a much-needed respite — and a reminder that no matter how bad things can get, at the end of the day, family, friends, and good food can give almost anyone a little bit of hope.



David E. Talbert's latest film is funny, heartwarming, and at times cheesy, but in that acceptable, jolly holiday movie type of way. Danny Glover plays Walter, the patriarch of a family of four children mourning the loss of their mother as they come together for their first Christmas since her passing. There are many highlights, including an edge-of-your-seat family-drama moment involving a mistress and a '80s prom throwback moment. But the biggest highlight is, of course, Gabrielle Union.



Oh, Gabby. She's glowed on our screens for over two decades, from her first gig as a "mall girl" on Family Matters back in 1993 (!) to her stint in one of television's most underrated shows, Being Mary Jane (Which returns to BET this spring. Hallelujah!). In Almost Christmas, the 44-year-old plays Rachel, a divorced single mother struggling to finish law school — and make amends with her sister Cheryl, played by Kimberly Elise. She also reconnects with her old neighbor and high school friend, Malachi, played by the never-aging and perfectly cast Omar Epps, with whom she shares one unforgettably romantic love scene.



I chatted with Union about the film, as well as the current state of Hollywood, equal pay for women at work, and of course, her "BFF and bae."



I loved this movie for so many reasons, but I'm curious from your perspective: Why do you think Almost Christmas will resonate with viewers?

“People are going to see themselves and their family members in this movie. From the very beginning of the film, you see how madly in love Danny Glover’s character is with his wife and how that love endured and actually grows even after her death. That sets the foundation for the whole film and you see how families have their conflicts with each other, but how, ultimately, they have that conflict resolution. But at the end of the day, there’s so many awesome, fun, iconic scenes in this movie that you’re gonna be talking about for a long time.”



I'm adding this to my list of favorite Black holiday movies, along with This Christmas and Best Man Holiday. Why do you think it’s important for us to have holiday movies specifically centered on Black families?

“We tend to see very specific kinds of Black families in movies, but the reality is there’s so much diversity within our families, within our people. There’s no one way to do a Black film or to portray a Black family, because we just come in so many different incarnations and they’re all beautiful and perfectly imperfect and they all deserve a moment to shine. If you don’t see that diversity, not only does it send a terrible message to people who are not as familiar with African-Americans, but it limits us as a people. And to not be able to see yourself reflected on screen, even around the holidays, is so disheartening. Images are incredibly important.”

