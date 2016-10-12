A $3 million lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against BET is claiming that the network breached Gabrielle Union's contract for the series Being Mary Jane.
The contract states that the show won't film more than 13 episodes per season and that Union gets a raise each new season. However, BET is planning to shoot 20 episodes in a row for seasons four and five, which Union claims is an attempt to skirt the raise.
She and her lawyer Marty Singer are suing the network for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. In addition to damages of $3 million or more, the suit requests that BET acknowledge it can't film more than 13 episodes at a time. It also states that Union is entitled to $150,000 for each episode of season 4 and $165,000 for each season 5 episode.
"We filed this lawsuit because of BET’s outrageous conduct toward its No. 1 star on its highest rated show," Singer told Deadline.
BET claims it didn't violate the contract, however. "While we hold Gabrielle Union in the highest esteem," a representative told Deadline, "we feel strongly that we are contractually well within our rights and are committed to reaching a swift and positive resolution in this matter."
