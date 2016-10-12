Blac Chyna has been documenting her pregnancy via social media, and her reality show Rob & Chyna, non-stop for the past few months. This has included being very open about her weight gain. In June she said on a Snapchat video that she wanted to gain 100 pounds and then, in her words, “snap back.”
Since then. She has shared videos and photos of weigh-ins with captions like “Why should I watch my weight while I’m pregnant?” People has followed her Snapchat weight journey closely. Her feed reveals she has gained at least 50 pounds, including three in August, after losing a little weight in July.
So, what gives? Why is Chyna spending so much time sharing her weight with her fans? For a start, she is very open about her body, and this is probably just another way for her to be transparent with fans. However, as with anything, it is likely much more complicated.
Anyone who has watched this season of Rob & Chyna has seen Rob’s challenges with weight gain and his body image. Throughout the season he has repeatedly avoided leaving the house because he doesn’t want to be photographed. Chyna has clearly wrestled with how to help him out. In one episode, she teasingly placed her toe on the scale as he weighed himself. Chyna also repeatedly says that she loves him and she wishes he could see himself the way she sees him.
There are some clues that Chyna is facing some physical challenges, or at least impatience, of her own as her due date approaches. Just last week, she posted a pre-pregnancy picture of herself with the caption, “Can’t wait.”
Since then. She has shared videos and photos of weigh-ins with captions like “Why should I watch my weight while I’m pregnant?” People has followed her Snapchat weight journey closely. Her feed reveals she has gained at least 50 pounds, including three in August, after losing a little weight in July.
So, what gives? Why is Chyna spending so much time sharing her weight with her fans? For a start, she is very open about her body, and this is probably just another way for her to be transparent with fans. However, as with anything, it is likely much more complicated.
Anyone who has watched this season of Rob & Chyna has seen Rob’s challenges with weight gain and his body image. Throughout the season he has repeatedly avoided leaving the house because he doesn’t want to be photographed. Chyna has clearly wrestled with how to help him out. In one episode, she teasingly placed her toe on the scale as he weighed himself. Chyna also repeatedly says that she loves him and she wishes he could see himself the way she sees him.
There are some clues that Chyna is facing some physical challenges, or at least impatience, of her own as her due date approaches. Just last week, she posted a pre-pregnancy picture of herself with the caption, “Can’t wait.”
Advertisement
There have also been a couple of moments on the show, like when she hosted a yacht party in Cannes where she too struggled with the constant photos and public expectations.
Every woman’s pregnancy is different and how Chyna chooses to share her pregnancy journey on social media, is her prerogative. Fans of her and fans of the show know that if Chyna is anything she is comfortable being authentically herself, at any size.
Every woman’s pregnancy is different and how Chyna chooses to share her pregnancy journey on social media, is her prerogative. Fans of her and fans of the show know that if Chyna is anything she is comfortable being authentically herself, at any size.
Advertisement