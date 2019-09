After the fight, Rob, in his interview segment, says, “I don’t blame her because, obviously, I haven’t lost the weight like I told myself I would.” But he says he does nice things for her, and he doesn’t feel like he gets credit for them. Again, not about the French fries.Chyna checks in with her crew to see if she missed the mark with Rob and was too hard on him. At dinner with Sam and Paige, Chyna and Paige tell Sam about Rob’s new business venture. Chyna says she is worried about him taking on too much. Paige, like we’ve come to expect and love, is a voice of reason. “For the first time in a minute, he seemed confident about something, and she shot him down,” Paige tells Sam. Sam is with Paige here. “I say support him,” Sam says.In her interview segment, Chyna admits to the camera that maybe she’s the one that’s not ready for them to move in together yet. (see above, not about the French fries.)Rob disappears for most of the rest of the episode. He blocks Chyna and all of his family on his phone. No one knows where he is or what he is doing. During this Rob blackout, Chyna reaches out to Paige. Paige asks her straight up if she is going to break up with Rob. Chyna doesn’t have a direct answer, but she does know that they shouldn’t be living together right now. She asks Paige to stay in the house and Paige agrees, yet another reason Paige is an all-star.Chyna, even with Rob gone, gets it together to go to Rob’s grandmother’s birthday party in San Diego. To her credit, she walks into a room with all of Rob’s sisters and his mom without him. “This is the more mature thing,” she explains, not wanting there to be rifts within the family, at least not over this. She and Kim step outside to talk. Kim tells Chyna what she already knows: This a pattern with Rob, and he’s been doing it for years.Rob finally shows up in the last five minutes, but not at his fiancée’s house. Rob shows up at his mom’s house. “Where have you been?” Kris asks. It turns out he went to Las Vegas. “Y’all pissed me off on Sunday. So, I just blocked everyone,” he says, like a disgruntled teenager. Kris is emotional. She is upset that he blocked her. She doesn’t seem to care about the mother of his child or his siblings being blocked or the fact that he ran away to Las Vegas.“You’re my son. What am I supposed to do with my pain?” Kris asks, tears welling up. “The more you pull away the harder and more painful it is for me.” Anyone know if the Calabasas Community Theater is thinking of staging Sophocles’ Oedipus anytime soon?