On Friday, Blac Chyna shared a photo of herself and Rob Kardashian wearing diamond watches on Snapchat. The snap also shows her sizable engagement ring.

Us Weekly pointed out that this occurred four days after $10 million of jewelry was stolen from Kim Kardashian Hollywood Life wondered if this was "insensitive to Kim." The New York Daily News connected it to people victim-blaming Kim for flaunting her wealth on social media.The alternative, of course, is that they were just letting others in on their lives as usual, without Kim in mind.