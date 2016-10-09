On Friday, Blac Chyna shared a photo of herself and Rob Kardashian wearing diamond watches on Snapchat. The snap also shows her sizable engagement ring.
Us Weekly pointed out that this occurred four days after $10 million of jewelry was stolen from Kim Kardashian. Hollywood Life wondered if this was "insensitive to Kim." The New York Daily News connected it to people victim-blaming Kim for flaunting her wealth on social media.
The alternative, of course, is that they were just letting others in on their lives as usual, without Kim in mind.
Us Weekly pointed out that this occurred four days after $10 million of jewelry was stolen from Kim Kardashian. Hollywood Life wondered if this was "insensitive to Kim." The New York Daily News connected it to people victim-blaming Kim for flaunting her wealth on social media.
The alternative, of course, is that they were just letting others in on their lives as usual, without Kim in mind.
Advertisement
People were already mad at Chyna, because her first Instagram post after Kardashian's robbery was a selfie.
Are these photos insensitive to Kim? Not particularly. But was Chyna intentionally trying to hurt Kim with them? We doubt that much thought actually went into it.
Advertisement