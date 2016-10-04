Early Monday morning, Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery. Men dressed as police invaded her Paris hotel and gagged and bound her while they took $10 million worth of jewelry.
Thankfully, she got out safely and joined Kanye at their New York City apartment.
That same day, Caitlyn Jenner posted a photo of herself and her daughter Kylie at a car show to Instagram, Us Weekly reported. This was her first post since the incident.
"You sound like you don't care about Kim," someone commented. "Insensitive! Your daughter just got robbed," said another.
Blac Chyna also took to Instagram Monday, posting a selfie showing off her body before she got pregnant, which Life & Style called "too soon."
Then, on Tuesday, she posted a photo of a Chic Couture Online outfit.
There's nothing wrong with these posts in of themselves. But sometimes, on social media, timing is everything. For example, Amber Rose sharing photos of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton right after her divorce? Not appropriate.
But at least Caitlyn and Blac didn't joke about the crime like some people. And in all fairness, Caitlyn did acknowledge it on Tuesday. "Love my girl! After hearing the full story, I'm so thankful she's okay," she wrote. "It's a reminder for us all to be careful in the uncertainty of this world."
