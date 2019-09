Why Did Amber Rose Just Share These Racy Angelina Jolie Photos?

Amidst the news of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce , Amber Rose took the opportunity to share some intimate photos of Jolie with her ex Billy Bob Thornton on Instagram."I soooo want my tits grabbed on the red carpet like this," Rose captioned one. "He's probably telling her the nastiest things in her ear too. Damn, they don't make em like Billy Bob anymore.""Odd time to be posting this when she's going through a divorce," one commenter pointed out. It's likely she was intentionally capitalizing on the attention Jolie's receiving after the divorce, which would be even worse.