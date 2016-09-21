I have this friend whom I love very much, and whose marriage sometimes makes me feel like there is something wrong in my relationship. She and her husband found each other early in college and have been together ever since. They both have excellent taste in homewares and complementary domestic skills. Recently they bought a dog. I want a dog.



Sometimes, when my partner does not hold my hand at the movies, I think about how once I happened to see my beautiful friend and her good-looking husband walking down an avenue with their arms around each other's waists. Her head was on his shoulder. It was sweet, and also a little sickening, in that rom-com sort of way. From a distance, they looked perfect.