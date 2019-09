All hail the FLOTUS with the mostest.Stephen Colbert's "Blanket Fort" skit got one very high-profile guest last night: first lady Michelle Obama Obama appeared on Tuesday's Late Show to promote her Let Girls Learn initiative , which strives to offer access to education for girls around the world. While there, she found herself hanging out in Colbert's fort and pretending to be a young girl. A young girl who dutifully eats her veggies, of course.FLOTUS wasted no time in offering up a Beyoncé shout-out. The pop star is the person she'd most like to be stranded with on a desert island (Colbert chose her husband, President Obama). Donald Trump was the butt of a joke about carrots turning your skin orange, and if someone doesn't go as "Pirate Joe Biden" for Halloween, we're going to be awfully disappointed.Bottom line: We're going to miss this woman next year. Who else is going to make wink-wink cracks about how babies are born without coming off as creepy? Bill or Melania?