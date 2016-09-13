Michelle Obama Imagining Bradley Cooper Going Commando Is All Of Us

Just because your husband is the leader of the free world doesn't mean you can't crush on a celebrity or two, albeit in a harmless, very public way. That's what Michelle Obama has taught us as she admired surprise guest Bradley Cooper when she co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show for today's episode.
The segment included a chat in which Obama talked about what it was like to imagine leaving the White House after eight years. The two women also interviewed Stephen Curry about playing golf with the president. Michelle encouraged the NBA star to trash-talk Barack on the course by teasing him about his ears.
Then, DeGeneres surprised guests by bringing out Cooper — this was in the midst of the two women taking a selfie. Naturally, the War Dogs star brought up the time he visited the White House for the State Dinner in 2014.
"I had just done American Sniper, and I only have one tuxedo, and it didn't fit," Cooper said. "I was so nervous it would rip, so I decided at the last minute to 86 the underwear."
Hmm, before the Obama administration, we would not have ranked this as one of the best topics of conversation with the president's wife. Not so today.
"Because if it should rip, it's much better to not have underwear on," DeGeneres joked.
"It's better for us," Obama quipped. "It's good for us, right ladies?"
