All The Legal Questions Surrounding The Biggest Celebrity Divorce Of Our Time

The eldest child, Maddox, was adopted by Jolie in 2002, making all legal decisions surrounding him up to Jolie only, Felder explained. Though visitation could still be difficult to arrange.



"What’s going to take a lot of fussing around with is the custody of the kids. All over America, courts have formulas for paying child support," said Felder. "There are no formulas for six children. Most of the formulas only go up to five. Even if they’ve worked out an outline or skeleton, the devil is going to the be in the details."