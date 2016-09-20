This Is What Angelina Jolie Is Asking For In The Divorce

Angelina Jolie is asking for full physical custody of the six kids she's raised with Brad Pitt since the couple got together in 2004. The Girl, Interrupted actress is also asking for "miscellaneous jewelry," according to Us Weekly.
Jolie-Pitt filed for divorce from her husband of two years in Los Angeles on Monday. Rumors are swirling about what irreconcilable differences led to the split, but one thing is for certain: The pair can share legal custody of the kids (Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8), but Jolie would like them to live with her.
Jolie asked the Big Short star for "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects." She's also asking for "earnings and accumulations" she netted "from and after the date of separation." Her filing lists the date of separation as September 15.
The filing also asks for for unnamed property assets. "The exact nature and extent of which are not presently known," according to the document.
Brad Pitt — who wrote in a statement to People that he is "saddened" by the divorce filing — hasn't commented on any details of the case.
