Kanye West Picks Up Kim Kardashian In New York After Paris Robbery

Early Monday morning, Kim Kardashian West was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint in her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris. She left the City of Lights for New York on Monday shortly after speaking with police.
Upon her arrival, Kanye West rushed out of his New York City apartment with body guards to pick her up at the airport, Perez Hilton reported. He left his concert early to address the incident.
The two arrived with 15-20 body guards at the apartment, according to TMZ. Paparazzi photos didn't show their kids. This suggests that they weren't with Kim during the robbery.
A source told People that Kardashian was (understandably) "hysterical" when she called West right after the incident. "She's going to deal with the aftermath of this for a while," they said.
Thankfully, she was physically unharmed, and it looks like her husband is helping her get through it.
