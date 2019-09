Meanwhile, other members of Rob’s family are on a mission to get everything ready for the baby. Kris comes over to Chyna’s for a home inspection, making some awkward mother-in-law jokes along the way. She has her tape measure out for Paige’s room, which will be the baby’s room. “What are you going to do about Paige?” Kris asks. No big deal, Chyna, your future mother-in-law is drawing up eviction papers for one of your best friends. Nothing to worry about here. Kim agrees to help Rob learn some “baby stuff” because she feels like he “doesn’t even know the basics.”Scott’s secret plan to reunite Rob with his friends blows up when one of Rob’s friends texts him about whether they are staying at Rob’s place or going out. Rob isn’t happy that Scott planned this get together behind his back. “You know all of this freaks me out,” Rob says to Scott. Scott understands but is convinced Rob will be comfortable after two minutes of seeing his friends. Who knew Scott Disick was such an optimist? Especially considering it has been years since Rob responded to messages from his friends with any regularity. Rob is embarrassed. “I’m not down to have a whole barbecue of just me explaining myself.” Of course not, Rob. Better to have a whole reality show to do just that.The plan to evict Paige gets rolling. Chyna and Sam go to lunch, and Chyna asks for his advice. “I don’t know how to break it down to her about her moving out,” Chyna says. “I’ve been trying to drop hints. I don’t know if she got the memo.” Paige has been staying with Chyna for seven years. This isn’t just a weekend house guest who decided to leave on Monday instead.Chyna pays Rob back for date night with a surprise lunch of her own. She packs a picnic for them and suggests they pretend it is their first date. She introduces herself. She asks all the questions she would have asked, presumably, if they had had a normal start to their courtship. It sounds a little bit like a job interview wherein Rob is applying for the position of Mr. Blac Chyna: Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Do you see us getting married next year? Are we going to do the right things for each other?Rob isn’t flustered by Chyna’s questions. “I just want to be happy,” he says about his 10-year plan. “I have to care about a lot more than myself.” We’ve got a good feeling about you landing the job, Rob!The day of reckoning has arrived for Paige. Chyna eases into it, not knowing if there will be yelling or tears or both. “I’m just trying to figure out what you’re wanting to do as far as housing and stuff,” Chyna says, which, if it's not the least threatening way to approach that question, it is awfully close to it. Paige takes it like a champ. She knew this day was coming. Chyna’s concerns about being a bad friend were all for nothing. “When we first came here, we were like, ‘I’m gonna chill for a minute then get an apartment,’” Paige says. “This has always been temporary.” Well done, ladies.Back in Bel-Air, Kim takes Rob through Baby Boot Camp. Rob points out that Chyna knows how to do things and he’s comfortable with her parenting skills. Not the point, Rob, Kim says with a look. “But we want her to be comfortable with you, too,” Kim says, then teaches Rob how to swaddle the baby. He’s not the worst, but admits he’s going to need more practice.