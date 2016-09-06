Kourtney Kardashian Sees Scott Disick Every Day & That's How She Likes It

In fact, the 37-year-old thinks it has a positive impact on her relationship. She likes knowing that Scott — who's had a well-documented struggle with addiction — has a good support system. "A lot of how a person's doing is the company you keep. If they could be influences on him instead of some of the people he chooses to hang out with, it's only a positive thing," she explained.



"Everyone's pretty respectful about telling me, 'Oh, I'm gonna go to dinner with Scott tonight,' just so I know what's going on." It sounds like Scott Disick will always be keeping up with the Kardashians, no matter where he and Kourtney stand.

