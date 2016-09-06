Kourtney Kardashian Sees Scott Disick Every Day & That's How She Likes It

Most people don't see their exes every day. But while Kourtney Kardashian may no longer be in a relationship with Scott Disick, he is still a huge part of her life. The one-time couple — who split last year after dating on and off for years — co-parent their three young children together: Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, nearly 2. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the September cover star explains how that dynamic works for her on a day-to-day basis.
"We try to do as much with the kids together as possible, " she told Cosmo. "He pretty much comes here every day. Last night, he came over and watched a movie with Mason."
And how does Kourtney cope with having an ex who maintains close relationships with the rest of her family? Pretty well, actually — she knows how much her family means to Scott. "He doesn't have a mom and dad anymore — or siblings. He's an only child," she explained. "So they're his family, too."
In fact, the 37-year-old thinks it has a positive impact on her relationship. She likes knowing that Scott — who's had a well-documented struggle with addiction — has a good support system. "A lot of how a person's doing is the company you keep. If they could be influences on him instead of some of the people he chooses to hang out with, it's only a positive thing," she explained.
"Everyone's pretty respectful about telling me, 'Oh, I'm gonna go to dinner with Scott tonight,' just so I know what's going on." It sounds like Scott Disick will always be keeping up with the Kardashians, no matter where he and Kourtney stand.
