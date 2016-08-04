Kris Jenner got into a car accident in Calabasas, California on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly that a Prius cut in front of her Rolls Royce. She was injured, but Kylie, who picked her up, tweeted that it wasn't serious. She also clarified that her mom was the only one in the car.
I was not involved in the accident. Everything's ok ❤️ https://t.co/M90OyAza8c— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 3, 2016
Kris isn't the first Kardashian to get into a car accident. Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and North ended up in a ditch after a car Khloé was driving hit ice and spun out of control last year. The year before, Kylie got into a fender-bender. And Caitlyn Jenner recently settled a lawsuit regarding an accident in 2015 that led to the death of another driver.
None of these had serious outcomes for the Kardashians, though, and fortunately, it sounds like this one won't either.
