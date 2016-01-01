Nearly a year after the incident, Caitlyn Jenner has settled one of multiple lawsuits relating to a February 2015 fatal car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Jessica Steindorff, who was driving the Prius involved in the crash, has settled with Jenner for an undisclosed amount of money, The Independent reports. Steindorff's lawsuit sought compensation for the injuries she had sustained in the crash, Entertainment Tonight notes, claiming a loss of wages and earning capacity.
As Refinery29 previously reported: "During the accident in question, Jenner, who was driving a black Cadillac Escalade, rear-ended a Lexus sedan, which slammed into a Toyota Prius before crossing into oncoming traffic and colliding with a black Hummer." The collision killed Kim Howe, the 69-year-old driver of the Lexus that Jenner rear-ended.
The reality star and transgender advocate has been embroiled in a legal pileup ever since.
In May, Howe's two estranged stepchildren filed a lawsuit alleging Jenner was driving carelessly and above the speed limit. Then in August, the five people injured in the accident reportedly sued Jenner for $18.5 million.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found that Jenner had been driving too fast, but ultimately declined to press vehicular manslaughter charges.
While this puts to rest one aspect of that tragic day last February, separate lawsuits involving Howe's stepchildren and the Hummer passengers remain ongoing.
