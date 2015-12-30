Rob Kardashian Recovering From Health Scare, Hospitalization

The Kardashian family experienced another health scare yesterday when 28-year-old Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell over the weekend. E! News reports that the seldom-seen brother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie was diagnosed with diabetes.
Blood tests determined the condition, with doctors reportedly warning the former reality star to take care of his health by keeping his blood sugar levels in check through diet and exercise. Kardashian is now recovering at home.
"He's home already," a source told E! News. "He went for a little and is fine now. It was a wake-up call."
The reclusive Kardashian has reportedly shunned the spotlight in response to his struggle with his weight. Though it's unclear just how serious that issue is, Type 2 diabetes is linked to excess weight.
Blood tests determined the condition, with doctors reportedly warning the former reality star to take care of his health by keeping his blood sugar levels in check through diet and exercise. Kardashian is now recovering at home.
"He's home already," a source told E! News. "He went for a little and is fine now. It was a wake-up call."
The reclusive Kardashian has reportedly shunned the spotlight in response to his struggle with his weight. Though it's unclear just how serious that issue is, Type 2 diabetes is linked to excess weight.
Advertisement