“It’s not you. I just won’t be happy, period,” he says to the stylist. “That’s just how I am.” Reality show or not. Kardashian spin-off or not. That is sad and all too relatable.



Chyna calls Rob, and they have the conversation that was inevitable. He’s not going to Cannes. She is disappointed and angry. He doesn’t want to be seen by that many people or photographed by all of those paparazzi. He gets choked up but does manage to say he’s sorry. She knows the reason but doesn’t think it is fair — to her or him.



Chyna doesn’t stay down for long. She and Paige jet off to France without Rob. It all goes well, but Chyna is nervous about the party. She is worried about what the paparazzi and media will say about her, too. She powers through, with a little help from Paige.



Meanwhile, Scott has taken his life-coach job too seriously. He installed webcams all over Rob’s house to keep an eye on Rob. Rob, like any normal person, is not thrilled. He appreciates what Scott is trying to do, but this is just too much. Scott comes to his senses and agrees to take the cameras down. “I just want my bro back,” Rob says. “Ditch the cameras and the life-coach stuff.”



Rob does take some initiative. He works out on the treadmill. He drinks a protein shake. He even puts together a baby swing and calls his mom to show her. Baby steps.



Chyna and Paige were only in Cannes for a day, and Chyna is still disappointed that Rob didn’t make the trip. Paige, who seems to be a good truth teller for the show, points out in her interview that Chyna is complaining about Rob’s insecurities when Chyna is dealing with a lot of the same things. ‘You felt like that for a moment,” Paige says about the tabloid story about Chyna’s butt. “He feels like that 24-7.”



The episode wraps up with Chyna going to Rob’s house for a heart to heart. She tells him she empathizes with the body image issues. She apologizes for being rude. Rob almost meets her half way, but can’t quite let himself off the hook. “I just need to get my shit together,” he says.



The couple shares a sweet moment when Rob shows Chyna the baby swing. “It shows me that he is willing and committed to me and the baby,” she says.

