Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was brief, but the legacy of the union does live on — it's responsible for the most viewed episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
According to BuzzFeed, Humphries and Kardashian's wedding, which was so momentous that it couldn't possibly be contained by one episode and was instead spread out between two specials, garnered a total of 10.5 million viewers. The first half of the matrimonial saga was a record-breaker in its own right. The episode helped E! achieve its most watched day, ever.
The wedding was incredibly lavish, even by Kardashian standards. The family spent $2 million on flowers and Kim wore $10 million worth of jewelry, according to MTV. The couple split following 72 days of wedded bliss, after reportedly earning over $17 million from the specials and publicity surrounding the ceremony.
Kardashian's wedding to Kayne West, which aired during season 9, brought in an audience of only 2.1 million viewers. But West can take comfort in the fact that, since passing their two-year anniversary, his marriage to Kim is already over 10 times longer than her union with Humphries.
