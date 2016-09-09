Rob Kardashian Reveals Blac Chyna Often Kicks Him Out Of The House

Finally, Rob & Chyna is almost here. The series premieres this Sunday, but E! is giving us a sneak peek at what to expect in a new preview — and it ain't pretty. In the clip, Rob Kardashian is in the car with Scott Disick when he asks Scott to take him to pick up toiletries. "Chyna and I got in a fight, so she kicked me out," he says.
Rob then admits in the confessional that this isn't a onetime occurrence. "This cycle of me being kicked out the house has happened several times," he says. "Usually I go right back, but I'm sick of it, so I'm gonna stay in my house in Calabasas for a bit." Rob goes on to say that it's not a good feeling to get kicked out of somewhere that's supposed to be their shared space. Disick — who has been through something similar a time or two with Kourtney — gives Rob some advice. "She's hormonal, she's pregnant. If you weren't to get kicked out, it would be weird."
Seems like there's been quite a bit of trouble in paradise behind the scenes of ChyRo. We're excited to sip some more tea during the rest of the season. Watch the full clip, below.
