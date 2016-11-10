Trump Protests Rock Nation In Wake Of Contentious Election

Though the most prominent of these protests was at Trump Tower, New York City, that was far from the only one. A quick look at Periscope will show protests streaming live from Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and a host of other cities around the country.
Police responded to reports that five people were reportedly shot downtown after or during an anti-Trump rally in Seattle, according to The Seattle Times. We don't know at this time whether the violence was related to the rally, exactly who did the shooting, or whom was shot.
Chants arose, expressing both anger and plans for action going forward. These included:
"Fuck your wall," "Rapist," "Shut it down," "Pussy grabs back," "Fuck Trump," "Shame on you," and many more.
Video and photos posted to Twitter highlighted a scene of anger against Donald Trump and what he represents.
Hundreds of protesters are outside LA city hall protesting last night's president election results. pic.twitter.com/bVvwxWLvWZ— Marcus Yam (@yamphoto) November 10, 2016
Am at protests outside #TrumpTower. I predict that Trump will lead to a new Occupy-esque tent city. If were me, I'd set up in the atrium. pic.twitter.com/c5qGh5VAEg— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 10, 2016
Anti-Trump protests are spanning the country on Wednesday night -- from Chicago to D.C. to Philadelphia to NY: https://t.co/moneQKa0qf pic.twitter.com/llOqSmDUTT— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 10, 2016
.@VanJones68 on post-election protests: "Divided America before, divided America during, divided America after." https://t.co/wOpEApAGqq— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 10, 2016
6th avenue completely taken over by anti-trump protests pic.twitter.com/YO8PxqvazJ— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) November 10, 2016
New York City protests against Donald Trump's presidency. They haven't stopped coming. pic.twitter.com/qwZlBe2i0L— Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland_) November 10, 2016