Today is a big day in the U.S., to put it mildly. Donald Trump has clinched the presidency in a stunning landslide victory. The millions of Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton are crushed. People around the world are nervous about the direction of Trump's foreign policy. And Blac Chyna is so distressed that she may have gone into labor.
Actually, Chyna's due any day now, so the timing is coincidental. But damn, did Chyna and fiancé Rob Kardashian pick a day to tease us with cryptic messages that their baby may be upon us. Rob posted and quickly deleted a photo of a baby car-seat on Instagram, captioned, "We ready." Meanwhile, Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni shared a screenshot of her flight to Los Angeles, where her daughter and Rob live. "I'm here !!!" she wrote. "My baby on her way." (Props to The Shade Room for capturing both posts before they were deleted.)
Honestly, a Kardashian baby might be the only thing that could distract us from the reality of President Trump. We'll find out the truth soon enough.
