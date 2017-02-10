Kim Kardashian’s Nickname For Baby Saint Is Too Cute

Little Nori has some competition in the adorable nickname department. While we all know and love that mom Kim Kardashian and papa Kanye West call little North West "Nori," nobody (outside of the Kardashian fam, we assume) knows what Saint West goes by. In a snap posted today, Kardashian revealed that cute tot has an equally cute nickname: Saintie. While the snap's puppy filter was pretty distracting (and plenty sweet), we didn't miss Kardashian using the new moniker. "Look at my little puppy," she says. "Come here, Saintie." Saintie seems to be a little distracted, but we heard it loud and clear. Now we know: we've got little Nori and Saintie, too.