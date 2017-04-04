Kim Kardashian Teaching North About Makeup Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Kim raised North the right way, she really asked if she had on makeup before mauling her face. pic.twitter.com/8TaoDaNfkZ— excuse u bitch? (@hornylieber) April 3, 2017
Whether you've had to warn your S.O. not to smudge your lipstick or stop your handsy aunt from leaving fingerprints in your foundation, at some point or another, every beauty lover has had to relay the message that you never disturb a layer of perfectly applied makeup. No one knows this better than Kim Kardashian West, who shared the lesson with her 3-year-old daughter, North, earlier this week. More specifically, she taught the toddler not to kiss when she's wearing a full-face.
It all started on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kim asked North whether she was ready to welcome a brother or sister to the family. After some deliberation, North answered with a resounding, "yes!" But, before showering her mom with the impending sea of kisses, she asked her one very important question: "You have makeup?"
The moment Kim shook her head no, North flipped a switch and laid on the smooches. The adorable interaction could mean one of two things: Either the 3-year-old is either very respectful of her mother's personal space, or Kim has dutifully trained her daughter to refrain from kissing when she's all dolled up. Talk about parenting goals.
We're not the only ones who's hearts melted upon viewing the exchange. (By the way, you can see the full clip by pressing play above.) The Twittersphere also latched onto the moment, with users all around the country tweeting their approval. "This made my life," one noted. Said another: "OMG my literal fav video from today. Watched [it] about thirty times...she's so cute, I need one of her." And while yes, there are certainly more pressing things to teach your kids, you have to admit: That mother-daughter moment was mad cute.
