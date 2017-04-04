Kim Kardashian Teaching North About Makeup Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

We're not the only ones who's hearts melted upon viewing the exchange. (By the way, you can see the full clip by pressing play above.) The Twittersphere also latched onto the moment, with users all around the country tweeting their approval. "This made my life," one noted. Said another: "OMG my literal fav video from today. Watched [it] about thirty times...she's so cute, I need one of her." And while yes, there are certainly more pressing things to teach your kids, you have to admit: That mother-daughter moment was mad cute.